Health Minister Opens Food Facility At SGRH Nursing Hostel

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art food facility at the Nursing Hostel of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH).

The facility completed with Rs 5.6 million will cater to food needs of 1,000 patients (one-time meal). The facility, developed with the support of donors and philanthropists, consists of cooking area, washing area and food storage room.

Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Dr Khalid, Dr Hussain Jafri and a number of staff members and students were present on the occasion.

The Health Minister reviewed the food process flow, quality controls, hygiene and other arrangements. Dr Yasmin said: "This is a major step in provision of free quality food to patients in the Hospital." She appreciated Jahandad Society for Community Development for free food support to patients in hospital for the last two decades.

