Health minister orders for setting up research department at KEMU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday ordered for establishing state-of-the-art research department at King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

She issued the directive during the 10th Senate Session of KEMU held here. KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal presented the university's annual budget while Additional Secretary Finance, HEC Member Prof Asad Aslam Khan, all senate and faculty members were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said on the occasion that we appreciate Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal for having appreciation letter from Higher education Department and for fixing permanent seats of Registrar and Controller Examination.

She said that quality of research would reflect the performance of the university. We all should stand for the rights of the country. The historic university deserves worldwide recognition. Research students should be given more importance.

Record doctors have been recruited by the PTI government, she added.

The minister said that research papers of medical university should be given worldwide importance and appreciation. We should introduce global level nursing here.

The KEMU should run efficient nursing project. We would promote the latest technology in all medical institutions. Training of nurses should be according to the modern parameters and the university should promote outreach activities, the minister added.

She said that availability of the best health facilities must be ensured through referral system. The PTI government added more than 20,000 beds to private sector for patients through Sehat Insaf Card.

She said that availability of the best health facilities to the patients was top priority of the provincial government. She said that no patient should go back from any public hospital due to bad attitude of doctors or unavailability of medical facilities, she added.