Health Minister Urges Parents To Corporate For Anti-polio Drive

Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:10 PM

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Monday said polio virus was a threat children upto five years age, should cooperate polio vaccination drive to prevent from disastrous disease

The minister expressed these views while talking to citizens and officials at Mother and Child Health Care Institute Nawabshah on the occasion of administration of Polio vaccine.

The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jafar, District Health Officer Dr Moin udin Sheikh and other officials were present at the program.

Minister instructed health officials to take effective measures at Polio centers and transit points for administration of polio vaccination so that children coming from the towns and other areas shall not be left from receiving polio vaccination.

The minister also instructed to adopt all possible capabilities to make the polio campaign successful. She said that campaign against polio is a national responsibility and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

