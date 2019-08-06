Health ministry bars Poly Clinic doctor for leaving abroad

The Ministry of Health has barred medial officer Poly Clinic Hospital Dr Khuram from leaving Pakistan, sources said on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th August, 2019) The Ministry of Health has barred medial officer Poly Clinic Hospital Dr Khuram from leaving Pakistan, sources said on Tuesday.Despite Dr Khuram had taken no-objection certificate (NoC) from the executive director Poly Clinic Hospital, he has been barred from leaving the country, sources added that an inquiry against him has been resumed for his alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of power.

Two inquires against him have been resumed by the Ministry of Health.It is pertinent to mention here that a non-profit organization had filed a complaint against Dr Khuram for his alleged corruption in its funds the NGO had allocated for welfare work of the hospital.

Besides, Dr Khuram has also been living in the Judges' Lodges illegally and an inquiry against him for his violation has also been initiated.

There is a condition that Dr Khuram cannot do another job while he is living in Judges Lodges. However, he is working in a private hotel as well.To get comment of the executive director when this correspondent called him he didn't receive call.