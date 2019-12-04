(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) The ministry of health on Wednesday notified promotions of medical officers and administrative officers of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from BPS-18 to BPS -19.

Some 11 doctors of Federal capital's largest hospital are included in the newly promoted cadres. The decision regarding promotions of the medical and administrative staffs were taken during the meeting of Departmental Selection board (DSB), which was held under the chair of secretary health here.Dr Iqbal Durani has been promoted as deputy executive director and Dr Farukh Kamal as director emergency, Waris Ali Raza as deputy director non-medical, Mian Abid Furqan as senior federation officer, Zahid Iqbal as vice principle nursing and Irum Iqbal as principle school of nursing in admin cadre.

While Dr Qasim Mehmood, Dr Rubina Iman, Dr Uzma Rasheed, Dr Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Dr Sajid Mumtaz, Dr Shahid Khan, Dr Kumar, Dr Shagufta Yasmeen, Dr Muhammad Umar Farooq, Dr Farrukh Kamal and Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan also go promotions.Associates professors will likely to get promotions in the next phase.