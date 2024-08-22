Health ministry says Mpox situation being closely monitored on daily basis, urges citizens for prevention

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination has said that the situation regarding the spread of Mpox (monkeypox) is been closely monitored on daily basis and advised the citizens to adopt preventive measures against the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination has said that the situation regarding the spread of Mpox (monkeypox) is been closely monitored on daily basis and advised the citizens to adopt preventive measures against the disease.

The Centre for Disease Control, National Institute of Health (NIH) in its advisory said that the disease has been reported in all WHO regions including 122 countries with a total of 99,518 confirmed cases and 208 deaths till date. In Pakistan, a total of 11 cases with one death has been reported since first cases detected in April, 2023.

The Mpox patient develops a rash within one to three days after the appearance of fever, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body. Lesions progress through these stages before falling off. Other symptoms include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period is usually 7-14 days but can range from 5-21 days. The illness typically lasts for 2-4 weeks.

The current wave of monkeypox is the second type causing deaths, however, 99 percent of Monkeypox patients survive.

The advisory asked people to take strict precautions, keep the environment clean and ensure the use of masks by medical staff.

Also, a good handwashing routine and maintaining distance from the infected patients can be helpful.

PM’s Coordinator on National Health Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad Bharath in a statement said that training of health workers and other staff had been started at all airports and ground entrances. He said that scanners are operational at all major airports with effective screening and monitoring. The implementation of WHO’s guidelines are being ensured to protect the public from epidemic.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed for ensuring effective screening measures at all airports, seaports and borders of the country, besides asking the border health services to keep complete surveillance of the situation. He had also directed the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to keep alert and hold daily evaluations of the situation and asked for the provision of all required gadgets and kits for the evaluation of mpox virus.

The prime minister directed for keeping strict vigilance on the ad of Monkeypox (mpox) after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared its outbreak in different parts of the world as a public health emergency of international concern.