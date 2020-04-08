Health official among 9 new COVID 19 positive cases in AJK, tally rises to 28.

A senior doctor and health officials are among 10 new COVID 19 positive cases reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir within last 24 hours taking the total tally to 28 , Health Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi said here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A senior doctor and health officials are among 10 new COVID 19 positive cases reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir within last 24 hours taking the total tally to 28 , Health Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi said here on Wednesday.

"Six new patients including District Health officer (DHO) and other health official are diagnosed with COVID 19 in Bhimber district while 3 other tested positive in New City Hospital Mirpur," Dr. Naqi informed media through a statement.

Of the 28, 12 are in Bhimber district, 9 in New city Hospital Mirpur, 3 in Sudhonoti (Plundari) district and 2 each in Rawalakot and Kotli district headquarter Hospitals while one patient had been discharged from New city Hospital Mirpur few days earlier after recovery.

The ministers said all the contacts of newly diagnosed patients were being traced and they would be kept in quarantine. Three newly diagnosed cases in Mirpur belong to a trust organization whose head was diagnosed positive a couple of days earlier.

"89 more people have been discharged within last 24 hours from quarantine centers after found negative while samples of 47 new suspected cases have been taken for test during this period," a spokes person of health department informed further.

The Spokesperson said a total of 581 tests had been conducted so for in different areas of AJK out of which results of 470 were received and 28 found positive while results of 111 samples were awaited.

During the last 24 hours, 41 suspected people reported in district headquarter Hospital Bhimber, 3 reported at Abbas Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) Muzaffarabad, one at district headquarter Hospital Plundari and 2 at district headquarter Hospital Kotli whose samples for test were taken.

Meanwhile, AJK government has converted a newly constructed building of University of AJK at Chatter Klass, some 15 kilometers of here towards Kohala into a quarantine center to cater the possible required facility in the district initially with 50 beds.

The King Abdullah camps of UAJK was constructed by Saudi Arabia after the earthquake 2005 and recently completed, was abundant so for. Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haioder Khan inaugurated the quarantine center at this campus.

Earlier, the newly constructed Prime Minister House in Muzaffarabad was also devoted by the Prime Minister for quarantine center where more than a dozen people have been quarantine by the local administration that had traveled abroad.