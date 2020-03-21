UrduPoint.com
Health Officials Visit Quarantine Center At RHC Gul Abad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:47 PM

Officials of Health Department Dir Lower Saturday visited Quarantine Center at RHC Gul Abad and started work to facilitate people

TIMERGARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) Mar 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Mar, 2020 ):Officials of Health Department Dir Lower Saturday visited Quarantine Center at RHC Gul Abad and started work to facilitate people.

During the inspection Deputy DHO Dr.

Irshad Roghani, Umar Khitab and Zakria of Crisis Management Cell Dir Lower issued directives to the staff and they monitored all the process of facilitation.

Upon direction of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan Health Department conducted awareness session regarding Corona virus at RHC Gul Abad.

