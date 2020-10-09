Health Risk Allowance For Health Professionals Discontinued
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:23 PM
The health risk allowance granted for the health personnel of the Sindh Health Department in view of the COVID-19, has now been discontinued with affect from October 01, 2020 considering weakening severity in the coronavirus
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The health risk allowance granted for the health personnel of the Sindh Health Department in view of the COVID-19, has now been discontinued with affect from October 01, 2020 considering weakening severity in the coronavirus.
This was stated in an order issued here on Friday.