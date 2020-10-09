UrduPoint.com
Health Risk Allowance For Health Professionals Discontinued

Fri 09th October 2020

Health risk allowance for health professionals discontinued

The health risk allowance granted for the health personnel of the Sindh Health Department in view of the COVID-19, has now been discontinued with affect from October 01, 2020 considering weakening severity in the coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The health risk allowance granted for the health personnel of the Sindh Health Department in view of the COVID-19, has now been discontinued with affect from October 01, 2020 considering weakening severity in the coronavirus.

This was stated in an order issued here on Friday.

More Stories From Health

