Health risk allowance for health professionals discontinued

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The health risk allowance granted for the health personnel of the Sindh Health Department in view of the COVID-19, has now been discontinued with affect from October 01, 2020 considering weakening severity in the coronavirus.

This was stated in an order issued here on Friday.