Health secretary forms core committee to prevent dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary (P&S) Health Capt (retd) Mohammad Usman has constituted a core committee which will submit its report by Nov 25 regarding dengue prevention and control in the province.

This was informed by Dean Institute of Public Health (IPH) and Convener of the core committee, Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, after attending the first meeting of the committee, here on Tuesday at the IPH.

Dr Zarfishan said the core committee would review/ reconstitute different monitoring and implementation committees, already working from provincial to town levels. It would re-allocate responsibilities of these committees to ensure effective monitoring of dengue teams working in the field besides proposing concrete steps for prevention and control of Vactor Born Disease in Punjab.

For the purpose, a checklist would also be prepared.

The core committee would also review the diagnostic and treatment facilities in the tertiary care hospitals for dengue patients and would submit its report to the Secretary P&S Health by Nov 25 positively, Dr Zarfishan added.

Additional Secretary Technical P&S Health Dr Asim Altaf, WHO Punjab Chief Dr Jamshed Ahmad, senior entomologist Asif Mehmood, Epidemiologist Dr Anjum Razzaq, experts from Dengue Experts Advisory Group (DEAG) and PITB were also present.