Health Secretary Promises All Admissions To Medical Colleges On Open Merit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:04 PM

Health secretary promises all admissions to medical colleges on open merit

Provincial Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Momin Agha has said that efforts were being made to improve quality of medical education and seats will not be decreased in medical colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Momin Agha has said that efforts were being made to improve quality of medical education and seats will not be decreased in medical colleges.

Addressing a meeting here on Saturday, the secretary promised that all admissions to medical colleges would be given on open merit. Vice-chancellors Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, VC King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Javed Masood Gondal, VC University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Javed Akram, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital Dr Mateen and Additional Secretary Technical Salman Shahid also attended the meeting.

Matters regarding admission to MBBS and BDS to public sector institutes were reviewed in the meeting.

Momin Agha said that the number of MBBS and BDS seats in the public sector institutes would not be decreased. He said that admission to all seats would be made on open merit.

