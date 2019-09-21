UrduPoint.com
Health Secretary Visits Dengue Ward In Saidu Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 19 hours ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 07:14 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health, Dr. Ghulam Yahya on Saturday visited Saidu Sharif Hospital and apprised himself about the facilities being provided to dengue affected patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health, Dr. Ghulam Yahya on Saturday visited Saidu Sharif Hospital and apprised himself about the facilities being provided to dengue affected patients.

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Saidu Group of Hospitals, Dr.

Israr-ul-Haq, Medical Superintendent, Gulshan Hussain and concerned officials. The Health Secretary visited dengue awards and outpatient department and inspected patient record.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities, he directed to further service delivery system to help out ailing community in getting treatment. He also directed to provide facility of free diagnostic tests and free medicines to dengue patients admitted in the hospital.

