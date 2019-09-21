Health Secretary visits dengue ward in Saidu Hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary Health, Dr. Ghulam Yahya on Saturday visited Saidu Sharif Hospital and apprised himself about the facilities being provided to dengue affected patients

He was accompanied by Chief Executive Saidu Group of Hospitals, Dr.

Israr-ul-Haq, Medical Superintendent, Gulshan Hussain and concerned officials. The Health Secretary visited dengue awards and outpatient department and inspected patient record.

Expressing satisfaction over the facilities, he directed to further service delivery system to help out ailing community in getting treatment. He also directed to provide facility of free diagnostic tests and free medicines to dengue patients admitted in the hospital.