Health Secretary Warns 3 CEOs To Improve Their Performance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:52 PM

Health secretary warns 3 CEOs to improve their performance

Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has warned the chief executive officers (CEOs) of three districts including Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Gujranwala for improving their performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Primary & Secondary Health Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has warned the chief executive officers (CEOs) of three districts including Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Gujranwala for improving their performance.

He was presiding over CEOs monthly conference at DG Health Services Office. Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Irfan Mehmin, Additional Secretary Development Dr Saeed Ghuman, Dr Shehnaz, Dr Khalid, Dr Yadullah and CEOs of all districts were also present.

The meeting reviewed health facilities being provided to patients of public sector hospitals in districts.

The secretary also appreciated the performance of CEOs of Toba Tek Sindh, Sialkot, Jhelum, Narowal and Sahiwal districts.

Zahid Akhtar said that the CEOs showing poor performance would be removed from their posts. He urged all CEOs to ensure 100 per cent availability of medicines in hospitals, biometric attendance, cleanliness condition and better looking after of patients.

He said proper arrangements of medicines and vaccines should be made in emergencies of the government hospitals for potential flood-hit districts. He said that measures should be taken for protecting people from dengue by evolving special surveillance plan during the monsoon season.

He also issued orders for taking all necessary steps for making anti-polio campaign successful in all districts.

