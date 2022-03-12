Health staff to be trained

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The health department has decided to impart training to staff of 75 basic health units to enable them to deal and operate the latest gadgets and machinery.

A spokesman for the health department on Saturday said all arrangements were being completed rapidly to impart training to lady health workers, vaccinators and other staffers so that they could use the latest machinery.

In the training, the health staff would also be educated regarding oxygen cylinders and keep themin an appropriate temperature. They would also be informed about sterilization of gadgets, he added.