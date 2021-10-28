Health teams asked to gearing up coronavirus vaccination under RED drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Medical officer (RHC) Daira den panna, Dr Zafrullah Sahir directed the health teams to expedite vaccination process in their respective areas against coronavirus infection under the ongoing Reach Every Door (RED) campaign.

Presiding over a meeting at his office to review progress under RED campaign, he directed vaccination teams to improve their outreach to the people for maximum population coverage under the vaccination drive.

He urged them to perform their duties with devotion and determination.

He also appealed the people to get themselves vaccinated at any cost.

He said that government wanted to defeat coronavirus and vaccination was the only way possible.

He asked officials to monitor the performance of subordinate field teams to achieve the desired target. He also said that they should try level best to overcome on this harmful worldwide disease by making (RED) drive successful. He appealed the masses to cooperate with health teams in this regard.