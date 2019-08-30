UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Warnings On Each Cigarette May Help Reduce Smoking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:31 PM

Health warnings on each cigarette may help reduce smoking

Health warnings printed on individual cigarettes could play a key role in reducing smoking, said a new research

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Health warnings printed on individual cigarettes could play a key role in reducing smoking, said a new research.

For the study published in the journal Addiction Research and Theory, the researchers examined smokers' perceptions of the warning 'Smoking kills' on individual cigarettes - as opposed to the message only appearing on packs.

"Tactics like making the cigarettes themselves unappealing could be an effective way of doing this," said Linda Bauld, Professor at University of Edinburgh.

The researchers found that smokers felt the innovative approach has the potential to discourage smoking among young people, those starting to smoke and non-smokers.

Participants felt that a warning on each cigarette would prolong the health message as it would be visible when taken from a pack, lit, left in an ashtray, and with each draw, thus making avoidant behaviour more difficult.

The visibility of the warning to others was perceived as off-putting for some because it was associated with a negative image.

Within several female groups, the warnings were viewed as depressing, worrying and frightening, suggesting that people would not feel good smoking cigarettes displaying a warning.

The study canvassed the opinion of 120 smokers, aged 16 and older, in 20 focus groups held in Edinburgh and Glasgow in 2015.

Within every group, participants felt that warnings on individual cigarettes would potentially have an impact on themselves or others.

"The consensus was that individual cigarettes emblazoned with warnings would be off-putting for young people, those starting to smoke, and non-smokers," said study lead researcher Crawford Moodie.

"This study suggests that the introduction of such warnings could impact the decision-making of these groups. It shows that this approach is a viable policy option and one which would - for the first time - extend health messaging to the consumption experience," Moodie added.

Related Topics

Young Edinburgh Glasgow Lead 2015 From Depression

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

1 hour ago

Kashmiris are not alone: Minister

5 minutes ago

Supreme Court employees, lawyers observe solidarit ..

5 minutes ago

Solidarity walk held on Kashmir Hour under supervi ..

5 minutes ago

EU Monitoring Mission Says at Border Between Georg ..

5 minutes ago

Nation responded positively on Prime Minister's ca ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.