Health Workers Hailed For Carrying Out Polio Eradication Campaign Amidst COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 04:37 PM

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid tributes to health workers for carrying out polio eradication campaign across the division amidst COVID-19 pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has paid tributes to health workers for carrying out polio eradication campaign across the division amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration though experienced hurdles in carrying out polio eradication campaign in smooth directions during COVID-19, however the commendable efforts of the health workers brought fruitful results of vaccination against polio, he said.

He was addressing the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division and divisional polio task force through video link here at his office on Wednesday.

He said COVID-19 cases have been reduced in Hyderabad division however, there is the need of strict compliance of standard operating procedure in order to make division safe from pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioners of all districts should strictly implement the SOPs and hundred percent compliance on policy of NCOC upon public places and marriage halls in order to control the second wave of COVID-19 as did during the first wave of the pandemic, he said and added that strict legal action with fine should be imposed upon the violators of SOPs.

The Commissioner also asked them to award commendation certificates with cash prizes to those health workers who registered outstanding performance during polio eradication campaign amidst COVID-19.

The Additional Commissioner-II Hyderabad Tahir Memon briefed the participants on online meeting about the performance during polio eradication campaign. The Deputy Commissioners of all districts also briefed the meeting about the progress of anti-polio immunization as well as vaccination against other diseases in their respective districts.

