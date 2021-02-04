UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Workers To Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19 From Feb 6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:54 PM

Health workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 from Feb 6

Following the arrival of 4,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, the inoculation process for health gear of Nishtar Hospital will commence from Feb 6

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Following the arrival of 4,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine, the inoculation process for health gear of Nishtar Hospital will commence from Feb 6.

Nishtar Hospital focal person Dr Irfan Arshad told APP here on Thursday that registration of the health workers has been completed and they will be vaccinated from Saturday.

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all other frontline staffers will be vaccinated, he said adding that every worker will receive a message for his or her turn in this connection.

A simple ceremony will also be held at the health facility on Feb 6, the focal person informed and added that those who were coming to them for new registration will be accommodated in the next phase.

All the aspirants have sent their CNIC numbers on 1166 for the registration and later on got a confirmation SMS for it, he concluded.

Related Topics

SMS All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

2 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

10 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

11 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah inspects models of student housin ..

56 minutes ago

Georgia to Lift COVID-Related Restrictions Ahead o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.