Healthcare Commission imposes ban on private labs to conduct caronavirus test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakthunkhwa has imposed ban on private diagnostic laboratories for conducting coronavirus test in the province.

The spokeman of the commission has declared that such diagnostic tests could only be conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad and Public Health Reference Laboratory, Khyber Medical University (KMU), says a statement.

The spokesman said no permission has been granted to any private laboratory to conduct coronavirus test in the province. The commission would proceed against violators under the relevant laws.