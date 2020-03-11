UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthcare Commission Imposes Ban On Private Labs To Conduct Caronavirus Test

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:49 PM

Healthcare Commission imposes ban on private labs to conduct caronavirus test

The Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakthunkhwa has imposed ban on private diagnostic laboratories for conducting coronavirus test in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Healthcare Commission Khyber Pakthunkhwa has imposed ban on private diagnostic laboratories for conducting coronavirus test in the province.

The spokeman of the commission has declared that such diagnostic tests could only be conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad and Public Health Reference Laboratory, Khyber Medical University (KMU), says a statement.

The spokesman said no permission has been granted to any private laboratory to conduct coronavirus test in the province. The commission would proceed against violators under the relevant laws.

Related Topics

Islamabad Khyber Medical University Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tareen withdraws 20,000 tons sugar sale offer to U ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi p ..

5 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Favors Consensus on OPEC+ Oil Productio ..

3 minutes ago

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over Nathia Ga ..

3 minutes ago

Hyundai teases all-new Avante ahead of April launc ..

3 minutes ago

UK confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 373

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.