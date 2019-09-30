Healthcare of mother, child being ensured: Dr Yasmin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said that all medical facilities were being provided in government hospitals to ensure healthcare of mother and child.

While addressing the ceremony held here regarding Maternal and Child Survival Programme (MCSP) organized by the U.S. Consulate and Punjab Health and Population Welfare Department, Dr Yasmin Rashid said the purpose of the programme was to improve maternal and child health in the region, besides highlighting importance of family planning.

She said the programme would help improve child and maternal health by developing guidelines and monitoring mechanisms.

She said, five mother and childcare hospitals were being constructed in various districts of Punjab as mother and child's health was among top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The minister lauded the efforts of USAID for initiating MCSP in Badin and Noshki.

USAID provincial Director Kevin Sharp said on the occasion, that through MCSP, the objective to prevent maternal and child deaths in Punjab could be achieved, adding that USAID would continue to work with Health and Population Welfare Department for ensuring provision of best medical facilities to the people.

He said the programme would prove to be beneficial in ensuring family planning service availability throughout the region.