Healthy Life Style Can Control Diabetes: Dr.Ghullam Hussain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces

Talking to APP here on Thursday consultant Physician Professor Dr.Ghullam Hussain Baloch informed that Pakistan was one of the countries having the highest number of diabetics and would be placed 4th in this regard by the year 2025.

Dr.Ghullam Hussain Baloch informed that 415 million people were living with diabetes worldwide and 1.5 million people lose their lives due to diabetes every year in the world.

He said that Pakistan had also seen a sharp rise in the number of diabetic patients. These facts and figures reiterated the importance of urgent action against the disease, added.

He said the diabetes was a serious threat to public health as it was the biggest cause of blindness, amputation of limbs, heart and kidney failures, paralyses and other fatal diseases.

He said that diabetes can be controlled if people are aware about their problems and they can reduce complications like heart attack, kidney failure, paralysis and diabetic retinopathy by regular check-up and using a balanced diet.

Dr Ghullam Hussain further informed that the diabetic has become a fast spreading disease and its major causes are over eating, to avoid physical exercise and family background.

He said that the people with diabetes need to take an active role in their own care, but patients need to be supported by their health care system to learn how to self manage effectively and timely access to proper treatment and medical advice is also vital, added.

Highlighting significance of lifestyle changes, Professor Dr.Ghullam Hussain Baloch emphasized need to perform daily physical exercise for at least 30 minutes, having a healthy diet, losing excessive body weight and avoiding smoking.

He said that a healthy breakfast should be taken to stabilize metabolism, and that fruits should be taken raw and not as juices.Fish is the best source of protein and should be taken twice a week,he said.

He said that the daily life of diabetic patients is disrupted by the need to monitor blood glucose levels, take medication, and balance the effect of activity and food.

He emphasized that better environment can also reduce chances of diabetes. There is a lack of recreational parks and grounds. Such facilities are imperative to ensure that the future generation is physically and mentally fit, added.

He said that everyone is concerned and has a role to play in helping to turn the tide of diabetes to protect our future.

