Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise key to avoid diabetes: Dr Jamal Nasir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Diabetes Day will be marked on Saturday (tomorrow) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to increase an awareness of the effects of diabetes and the complications caused by the disease.

Talking to APP, Diabetologist & ex Chairman, Department of Medicine, PIMS, Dr Jamal Zafar said people of all age group no matter what he or she is or an old or young were suffering from diabetes and the reason behind it was their bad eating habits, imbalance lifestyle and avoiding daily exercises.

He also underlined the need to avoid junk frizzy drinks which could lead to various types of diseases.

According to a survey that had conducted in 2017, 26% people above the age of 20 were suffered more from this chronic disease.

He advised people to be aware about the fact that every after three months they should visit hospital for complete blood glucose(sugar) test.

No negligence relating to health issues would be compromising as health is wealth for every individual he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional pain. Many people who require regular care and treatment for their diabetes have struggled to access that care. And people with diabetes are at increased risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

