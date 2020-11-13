UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Healthy Lifestyle, Balanced Diet, Daily Excercise Key To Avoid Diabetes: Dr Jamal Nasir

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:35 PM

Healthy lifestyle, balanced diet, daily excercise key to avoid diabetes: Dr Jamal Nasir

Like other parts of the globe, the World Diabetes Day will be marked on Saturday (tomorrow) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to increase an awareness of the effects of diabetes and the complications caused by the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the World Diabetes Day will be marked on Saturday (tomorrow) across the globe including Pakistan which aims to increase an awareness of the effects of diabetes and the complications caused by the disease.

Talking to APP, Diabetologist & ex Chairman, Department of Medicine, PIMS, Dr Jamal Zafar said people of all age group no matter what he or she is or an old or young were suffering from diabetes and the reason behind it was their bad eating habits, imbalance lifestyle and avoiding daily exercises.

He also underlined the need to avoid junk frizzy drinks which could lead to various types of diseases.

According to a survey that had conducted in 2017, 26% people above the age of 20 were suffered more from this chronic disease.

He advised people to be aware about the fact that every after three months they should visit hospital for complete blood glucose(sugar) test.

No negligence relating to health issues would be compromising as health is wealth for every individual he added.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought additional pain. Many people who require regular care and treatment for their diabetes have struggled to access that care. And people with diabetes are at increased risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Visit Young Lead 2017 All From Blood

Recent Stories

PPP leader Jam Madad Ali dies of Coronavirus

15 minutes ago

Bollywood actors mourn death of stage and film act ..

39 minutes ago

European stock markets decline at open

21 minutes ago

Measures reviewed against smog

21 minutes ago

UK Embassy Declines to Comment on Detention of Rus ..

21 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Likely More ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.