Healthy lifestyle imperative for diabetes control: experts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Health experts have stressed the need to adopt healthy lifestyle and termed it imperative for diabetes control.

They were addressing an awareness session arranged by the Hometown Community Foundation (HCF) in collaboration with Police Department at Regional Training Center Police Lines here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Saleem Balandia, President HCF, said that diabetes has attained an alarming proportion in Pakistan. The HCF has established a Collaborative Care of Diabetes (CCD) Center in Faisalabad on Susan Road to provide necessary assistance, treatment and guidance to the diabetic patients for their rehabilitation. However, healthy lifestyle is imperative to decrease the risks and complications of diabetes, he added.

He said that HCF has also initiated a series of awareness sessions which would help sensitize the people for adopting preventive measures against diabetes.

He also briefed about the CCD program and said that HCF is striving hard to make CCD a leading center for diabetes care, education and research in Faisalabad, transforming lives through excellence in healthcare.

Muhammad Iqbal Azeemi, Advocate High Court, also delivered a keynote lecture about drug addiction and its harmful effects on society, family, parents and all others institutions.

Abdur Rashid Larra and Rashid Akbar belonging to Police Department also expressed their views and assured that the police department would collaborate with Hometown Community Foundation for creating awareness about the harms and ill-impacts of drug addiction.

A large number of police officials participated in the awareness session.