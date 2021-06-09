UrduPoint.com
Healthy Lifestyle Imperative For Reducing High Risk Of 'stroke Attacks'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

Healthy lifestyle imperative for reducing high risk of 'stroke attacks'

Eating healthy diet, getting regular exercise, taking some time to relax and maintaining a balanced lifestyle would help in reducing one's chances of suffering from a stroke (Falij) , Consultant Neurologist surgeon Dr. Raza H. Rizvi said on Wednesday

One in every four people in the country may suffer from a stroke in their lifetime and there was need to raise mass awareness about stroke risks and early preventive measures, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

"Stroke is the number two cause of mortality worldwide after cardiovascular disease and it is the number one cause of disability," Dr Raza said, adding, high blood pressure and high level of cholesterol are the most common factors behind stroke (falij) among people.

"Stay physically active, engage in activities such as walking, bicycling, yoga and other activities for about 15 to 30 minutes daily to get the body moving and the heart pumping", he added.

Dr said that it is important for people to be aware of risk factors, to conduct yearly health screenings and those with one or more risk factors can opt for the stroke risk calculator test, adding, people above the age of 25 should check their blood pressure every year and that there is a strong link between hypertension and stroke.

"Diabetes and obesity and poor blood sugar management can further increases the risk of stroke," he mentioned.

He explained that a stroke can only occur when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.

The most common types of disability after stroke are impaired speech, restricted physical abilities, weakness or paralysis of limbs on one side of the body, difficulty gripping or holding things, and a slowed ability to communicate, he added.

He emphasized that a large scale awareness programmes must be arranged on regular basis because illness like stroke needs more public awareness campaigns.

