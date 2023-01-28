Healthy lifestyle important for healthy life: Punjab Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said that for a healthy life one should adopt a healthy lifestyle. Addressing an awareness session organized under the auspices of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine at a local hotel here on Saturday, he congratulated the administration for organizing the most excellent awareness session. He said that heart disease was one of the leading causes of death in the world.

He said that everyone should play his part to control genetic diseases.

"We want to provide maximum facilities to patients in the government cardiac hospitals in the province," he said. The minister said that we should lead our children towards a healthy life. He said that caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi also wanted to facilitate heart patients in the government hospitals.

A large number of community members associated with the health sector participated in the session.