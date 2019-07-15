UrduPoint.com
Heart Transplant Patient Miraculously Comes Back To Life After Being Dead For 20 Minutes

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 12:52 PM

Heart transplant patient miraculously comes back to life after being dead for 20 minutes

When the patient was given anaesthesia for the operation, his heart had stopped functioning.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) In an unbelievable incident, a patient in Saudi Arabia was saved despite his heart being stopped for 20 minutes.

The patient was brought for heart transplant to Centre for Disease and Heart Surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The centre of the director Khalid Al-Qarni said that the 46-year-old patient had come for a heart surgery.

After conducting his tests, he was diagnosed with a heart disease. The doctor said that he could lose his life if his heart surgery was performed. However, when the patient was given anaesthesia for the operation, his heart stopped functioning.

The patient’s heart remained stopped for 20 minutes during which the doctors kept trying to restore his heart bet.

The doctors had lost help when he gained his heart beat. Meanwhile, surgeons immediately gave him blood supply.

After two hours, the heart’s match had reached the hospital following which the doctors performed the complicated surgery for 12 hours.

The heart transplant went successful and the patient gained consciousness the next day.

Dr Al Qarni thanked Allah that the patient’s body, including his brain, was not affected when his heart stopped.

Al Qarni said that almost 99% open heart surgeries performed in 2018 went successful.

