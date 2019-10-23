UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heat-cam Exhibit Alerts Tourist To Breast Cancer

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 11:10 AM

Heat-cam exhibit alerts tourist to breast cancer

A tourist discovered she had breast cancer after an interactive heat-cam exhibit revealed a tumour during a family trip to a museum in Edinburgh

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :A tourist discovered she had breast cancer after an interactive heat-cam exhibit revealed a tumour during a family trip to a museum in Edinburgh.

Bal Gill, 41, caught the disease in its early stages following her visit to the Camera Obscura attraction in May, which prompted her to consult a doctor.

When the British woman stepped in front of a thermal-camera display that shows which parts of the body are hot and cold, she saw one of her breasts was glowing yellow, the museum said.

"I noticed a heat patch coming from my left breast. We thought it was odd and having looked at everyone else they didn't have the same," she said in a statement, describing the experience as "life-changing".

Gill took a picture of the thermal scan on her phone and sought medical advice after she returned home to Slough, west of London, which led to her diagnosis.

She has since had a mastectomy and has been told she will not need chemotherapy or radiotherapy after another operation next month, the BBC reported.

Camera Obscura's general manager, Andrew Johnson, said the museum "did not realise" its exhibit could detect signs of cancer in this way.

The tourist attraction houses a Victorian observatory as well as various other exhibits including a hall of mirrors.

Thermal cameras are sometimes used by doctors to screen patients for breast cancer.

However, the non-invasive method is not as effective in spotting tumours as mammograms, a type of X-Ray, according to the charity Breast Cancer Now.

Related Topics

Visit Doctor London Same Edinburgh May Women Breast Cancer Cancer Family From

Recent Stories

Ali Imran, Rohail Nazir help Northern to seven-wic ..

8 minutes ago

Govt amends NAB laws through Ordinance

26 minutes ago

Police arrests absconder in Kohat

8 minutes ago

Opposition maintains double standards: Ali Nawaz

8 minutes ago

Ganguly elected head of India's troubled cricket b ..

8 minutes ago

Roscosmos Ready to Discuss Sending US Astronaut to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.