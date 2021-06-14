UrduPoint.com
Heatstroke Centers Set Up For Older People

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:29 PM

Heatstroke centers set up for older people

With temperature remains fall over 50s since few weeks, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), under the directives by its CEO Dr Jamil Ahmed Shakeel has established a heatstroke centre for older people at Minara Road Sukkur, to facilitate people aged 60 years

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :With temperature remains fall over 50s since few weeks, the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), under the directives by its CEO Dr Jamil Ahmed Shakeel has established a heatstroke centre for older people at Minara Road Sukkur, to facilitate people aged 60 years.

Keeping in view the rising temperature, the centre has been set up to assist older people who may be suffering from heatstroke and create awareness about the steps that can be taken to prevent it. The centre offers water, milk, fresh fruits and juices to commuters and pedestrians to combat dehydration and any heat-related health emergency.

Moreover, the IGHDS's Shikarpur and Jaccababad chapters also conducted an awareness session regarding heat-related illnesses and their prevention, which was attended by about 400 people. Meanwhile, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) also appealed to citizens to protect themselves from the hot weather.

Advising people to keep themselves hydrated and to avoid working under the sun for long during noon and afternoon hours, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed has said the elderly should take precautionary measures because the hot weather can create health issues for them.

