Helpline 1166 established for public safety from coronavirus: Dr Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Health ministry has established a helpline 1166 in a bid to liaison with general public for adopting precautionary measures to protect from coronavirus.

The three regions connecting South Asia had also been affected by spreading of the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said this while talking to a news channel on Monday.

The government was planning to issue a new message for public safety from the epidemic, he said. Pakistan was ready to provide help to any regional country to avoid the virus, he added.

In reply to a question, Dr Zafar Mirza said we had already set up special wards for any patient having symptoms of the virus.

To another question, he said under-developing countries could not afford the destructive effects of this horrible virus.