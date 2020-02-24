UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Helpline 1166 Established For Public Safety From Coronavirus: Dr Mirza

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:47 PM

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from coronavirus: Dr Mirza

Health ministry has established a helpline 1166 in a bid to liaison with general public for adopting precautionary measures to protect from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Health ministry has established a helpline 1166 in a bid to liaison with general public for adopting precautionary measures to protect from coronavirus.

The three regions connecting South Asia had also been affected by spreading of the virus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza said this while talking to a news channel on Monday.

The government was planning to issue a new message for public safety from the epidemic, he said. Pakistan was ready to provide help to any regional country to avoid the virus, he added.

In reply to a question, Dr Zafar Mirza said we had already set up special wards for any patient having symptoms of the virus.

To another question, he said under-developing countries could not afford the destructive effects of this horrible virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

35 minutes ago

WHO Calls on International Community to Prepare fo ..

3 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Meet Lavrov on Monday to Discuss Situa ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies, another injures in Khuzdar bus-bike coll ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.