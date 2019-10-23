UrduPoint.com
Hepatitis Campaign To Continue Till Oct 25

Umer Jamshaid Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Hepatitis campaign to continue till Oct 25

Anti-hepatitis campaign by District Health Authority would continue till October 25. According to the sources of the health department, special mobile camps were set up at 4 points in the district where people were screened and vaccinated against hepatitis

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Anti-hepatitis campaign by District Health Authority would continue till October 25. According to the sources of the health department, special mobile camps were set up at 4 points in the district where people were screened and vaccinated against hepatitis.

As many as 2000 persons were screened at the camps of which 101 were found to have hepatitis-B. Some 1772 people were vaccinated for hepatitis whereas Blood samples of more than 400 people were sent to laboratories for testing.

More Stories From Health

