Hepatitis Screening Camp Held At CPO Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:56 PM

Hepatitis screening camp held at CPO Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):A hepatitis screening camp was held at Central Police Office (CPO) here on Thursday, with cooperation of the Punjab Police and Sarwar Foundation.

A large number of police employees from different branches of Central Police Office underwent hepatitis A, B and C tests.

Begum Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar attended the camp. Doctors and medical staff collectively conducted tests of 550 police employees. Eight employees were declared positive, who were given medicines and also guidance for further treatment.

DIG Welfare and Finance Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui, AIG Admin Hassan Raza Khan and PSO to IG Punjab Abdul Qadir, along with other officers, were present in the camp.

DIG Welfare Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui said that provision of every possible medical facility to police employees was top priority of Punjab Police and hepatitis screening tests and blood screening tests would also be ensured at police lines of different districts of the province.

Begum Governor Punjab Parveen Sarwar paid homage to the police force and said that due to untiring and dutiful efforts of force, there is a peaceful environment in society so every possible steps would be taken by her foundation for provision of health related facilities and such blood screening camps would also be held in regional and districts police offices.

