UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hepatitis Screening Camps To Be Set Up In City Lahore

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:12 PM

Hepatitis screening camps to be set up in city Lahore

Directorate General Health Services Punjab will establish medical camps for screening of Hepatitis B & C patients from July 18 to 20 in various hospitals of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Directorate General Health Services Punjab will establish medical camps for screening of Hepatitis B & C patients from July 18 to 20 in various hospitals of the provincial capital.

DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir took this initiative on the instructions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The camps would be set up at Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital, Govt Maternity Hospital Chohan Road, Govt Mozang Hospital, Diagnostic Centre Sanatnagar, Govt Bilal Ganj Filter Clinic and in mobile health unit at Outfall Road.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Dr Haroon said that the purpose of setting up of these camps is to provide free treatment facilities and creating awareness among people regarding Hepatitis B & C. Medical camps will be set up with the cooperation of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme and PK Labs.

Citizens can avail facility of free screening free-of-cost treatment and awareness about Hepatitis B & C from 8:30am to 5pm.

Related Topics

Punjab Mobile Road July From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

1st Haj flight on Wednesday from Sialkot Internati ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

1 minute ago

Sports Board Punjab swimming camp beings

1 minute ago

PM, Dr Ata discuss proposed university project at ..

2 minutes ago

Cash, mobile phone cards looted from shop in Sialk ..

5 minutes ago

Dy. Mayor lays flowers on grave of Mohtarma Fatima ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.