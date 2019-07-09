Hepatitis screening camps to be set up in city Lahore

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Directorate General Health Services Punjab will establish medical camps for screening of Hepatitis B & C patients from July 18 to 20 in various hospitals of the provincial capital.

DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir took this initiative on the instructions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. The camps would be set up at Mian Munshi Teaching Hospital, Govt Maternity Hospital Chohan Road, Govt Mozang Hospital, Diagnostic Centre Sanatnagar, Govt Bilal Ganj Filter Clinic and in mobile health unit at Outfall Road.

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, Dr Haroon said that the purpose of setting up of these camps is to provide free treatment facilities and creating awareness among people regarding Hepatitis B & C. Medical camps will be set up with the cooperation of Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme and PK Labs.

Citizens can avail facility of free screening free-of-cost treatment and awareness about Hepatitis B & C from 8:30am to 5pm.