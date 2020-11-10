High AQI,a threat to human health: PASF President

President Pakistan Agriculture Science Forum (PASF) Dr Abdul Wakeel said that air quality index in the atmosphere crossed 300 which is a serious threat to human health

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Agriculture Science Forum (PASF) Dr Abdul Wakeel said that air quality index in the atmosphere crossed 300 which is a serious threat to human health.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that citizens witnessed dense smog during early morning and late evening which was hazardous for the humans as well as plants.

He said that the air quality index from 50-120 was considered normal but the level above was injurious to health.

He said that due to increasing level of environmental pollution, the citizens were facing various health issues,adding that during the last few days,the number of patients,suffered from eye and lung infections,facing difficulty in breathing, were increased.

He urged the district administration and environment department to sensitize the people about smog and its effects,adding that he appealed to the people to adopt all preventive measures, cover their faces with masks and wear glasses on eyes, besides washing hands repeatedly.