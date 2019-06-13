Higher risk of stroke can follow midlife type 2 diabetes

New research on thousands of twins in Sweden has uncovered a significant link between type 2 diabetes in midlife and the risk of stroke and blocked brain arteries later in life

However, the link did not apply to brain bleeds, which can also cause strokes.Strokes are serious attacks in the brain that deprive nerve cells of oxygen by cutting off their blood supply. Without oxygen, cells soon begin to die.Researchers from establishments in Sweden and China carried out the new study.

They wanted to examine the relationship between midlife type 2 diabetes andcerebrovascular disease later in life and find out whether genetics and family background played a role.They defined family background as including factors such as "shared childhood socioeconomic status and adolescent environment." By studying twins, they hoped to gain insights on these potential influencers.

However, when they analyzed the results, they concluded that the link between type 2 diabetes in midlife and the risk of stroke later was independent of genetics and upbringing.In a Diabetologia paper, the authors remark that the findings "highlight the need to control midlife type 2 diabetes to help prevent blockage or narrowing of cerebral arteries in late life and reduce the incidence of strokes caused by such blockages."Cerebrovascular disease and type 2 diabetesCerebrovascular disease is a group of conditions that affects the brain's blood supply.

There are two main types of cerebrovascular disease, depending on what happens to blood vessels: ischemic and hemorrhagic.Ischemic cerebrovascular disease is one that reduces the flow of blood. This can happen when a blood vessel narrows or suffers a blockage.Hemorrhagic cerebrovascular disease is the loss of blood when a blood vessel ruptures.