Highnoon Laboratories’ Corona Combat Clinic Initiative

A CSRdrive from one of the country’s leading Pharmaceuticals vows to make healthcare centers safe

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020) In pursuit of safeguarding the healthcare providersamidst the Coronavirus pandemic, Highnoon Laboratories Limited extends itssupport to thehealthcare community by launching the Corona Combat Clinic initiative across Pakistan.

Corona Combat Clinic initiative is focused on providing state-of-the-art protection equipmentto healthcare centers all over Pakistan. This will not only help protect doctors, nurses, support staff andpatients but will also enable these help centers to implement guidelines issued by DRAP andWHO.Additionally, disinfection and sanitization services along with air quality improvement initiatives are also in placeat these health centers and protocols have been established to ensure strict compliance with these guidelines.

Many healthcare professionals and practitioners have appreciated the Corona Combat Clinic initiative for the safety and sanitization of front-line medical heroes:

"Highnoon is among the pioneers in considering safety of doctors on priority. This clinic disinfection along with providing protective equipment is really commendable", remarkeda senior consultant Neurophysician practicing in Rawalpindi. Another senior Cardiologist praised this noble effort and commented,

“In this pandemic of Covid19, I appreciate the efforts of Highnoon for being on the frontline for the safety of doctors and patients”.The National Institute of Cardiovascular diseases (NICVD) Karachi has also appreciated Highnoon’sefforts for “generous spray services.

”

Chairman Highnoon, Tausif Khan commented,“Highnoon is making efforts to ensure that patients seeking healthcare are provided the healthcare they need. Patients are unable to get the medical attention they urgently need because of the lockdowns and also the fact that patients are avoiding visits to the doctors out of fear of catching Coronavirus. Medical intervention should not be delayed under any circumstances. Through Corona Combat Clinic initiative, online services have also been rolled out to encourage patients to seek medical advice at home if they desire.”

CEO Highnoon, Dr Adeel Abbas said, “Highnoon group has a proven track record of fulfilling a promisei.e. to act as a responsible corporate entity whose focus has always been to give back to the society which is also in line with our Chairman’s vision who has a long history of philanthropic contributions.”Highnoon as part of its continuousCSR efforts, supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society, thalassemia societies likeFatmid foundation, Sundus foundation and other NGOs.

“Safety and well-beingare of utmost importance to us and we will continue to support our frontline warriors against covid19. We are 100 percent committed to our promise of contributing to a healthier nation for a prosperous Pakistan”, he further added.