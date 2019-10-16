Hilal Ahmar hospital organizes 5-day free medical camp

The Red Crescent Hospital Hyderabad has organized 5-day free medical camp in the hospital located here at Latifabad unit 6 which would continue till October 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Red Crescent Hospital Hyderabad has organized 5-day free medical camp in the hospital located here at Latifabad unit 6 which would continue till October 19.

In the medical camp, patients of surgical, Urology, Gynecology and Dental diseases would be provided free medical treatment and operations would also be conduct free of cost.

The Medical Superintendent of the Red Crescent (Hilal Ahmar) hospital Dr. Asim Mubeen informed that diagnostic tests such as Ultrasound, X-rays and admission facilities would be provided to all patients free of cost while high quality medicines would also be given to them.

In first phase, all patients would be checked up by the consultant doctors and diagnostic tests would be conducted then they would be registered for further treatment, Dr.

Mubeen said.

Dr. Asim Mubeen said after completion of first phase, operations of the registered patients would be conducted free of cost. Different medical companies have set up stalls in the camp where sugar test facility and medicines would be provided to the registered patients free of cost, he added.

Four different camps have been set up in the hospital which were inaugurated by the surgeon Dr. Qamar Ahmed, Gynecologist Dr. Raafat Arif , Urologist Dr. Naveed Akbar and the Dental Surgeon.

The Medical Superintendent Hilal Ahmar Hospital Dr. Asif Mubeen, Deputy MS Dr. Dr. Khadim Hussain, MS Hilal Ahmar Cardiac hospital Dr. Fazul Rehman, Executive Officer Hilal Ahmar hospital Hyderabad Sayed Shafqat Ali Warsi presented cultural gifts of Ajrak and Sindhi topi to all consultant doctors.