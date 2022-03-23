Hillary Clinton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Urges Americans to Vaccinate

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday that she had tested positive for the COVID-19, urging Americans to get vaccine shots.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine.

I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already," Clinton tweeted.

Clinton added that her husband and former US President Bill Clinton has tested negative, but still undergoing quarantine procedures.

Former US President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 national emergency in March 2020, which was later extended by Joe Biden.