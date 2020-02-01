Histamine may protect against heart and kidney damage

New research in mice finds that histamine protects the heart and kidneys in cardiorenal syndrome

New research in mice finds that histamine protects the heart and kidneys in cardiorenal syndrome.Heart failure, or congestive heart failure, affects about 5.7 million people in the United States.

The condition does not yet have a cure.Chronic kidney disease also impacts a large percentage of the U.S. population, with 14% being affected, and 47,000 cases resulting in death.Doctors closely link the two conditions in a phenomenon they call the cardiorenal syndrome an umbrella term for several disorders that affect both the heart and kidneys.In cardiorenal syndrome, an acute or chronic dysfunction in one organ may trigger acute or chronic dysfunction in the other, and an increasing number of studies are trying to understand why.For instance, mounting evidence is showing that "the physiological communication between heart and kidney is necessary to maintain cardiovascular homeostasis," and researchers have been using this lens to understand how chronic kidney disease raises the risk of heart failure.Other studies have looked at the role of the sympathetic nervous system, oxidative stress, inflammation, and the so-called renin-angiotensin system (RAS) in cardiorenal syndrome.Most of these studies have looked at cardiac and renal function separately, explain the authors of the latest research, as the number of animal models that can successfully replicate dysfunction in both systems at once is insufficient.Their study aims to fill this gap in research by creating an appropriate animal model.

Akiyoshi Fukamizu, a professor at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, is the senior and corresponding author of the new paper.Using a mouse model, Prof. Fukamizu and his team have discovered an unexpected protective effect of histamine in cardiorenal syndrome.

They have published their findings in the journal Proceedings of the National academy of Sciences.Treating animals with Ang II a vasoconstrictive hormone in RAS has proven to affect blood pressure, as well as electrolyte and blood volume homeostasis, explain the authors in their paper.Ang II, some experts have suggested, may play a crucial role in the damage that occurs in cardiorenal syndrome.So, for this new study, Prof.

Fukamizu and colleagues used the Ang II hormone to induce hypertension in mice, partial surgical removal of kidneys to induce kidney dysfunction, and salt to cause fluid retention.Together, these interventions recreated the characteristics of cardiorenal syndrome in the rodents.The researchers found that in this animal model that they created in this specific way, blood plasma levels of histamine were high.They also found that this high concentration of histamine had a protective rather than a harmful effect on the heart and kidneys.To further test what was an intriguing finding, Prof.

Fukamizu and team went on to apply several substances that blocked various histamine receptors, until they found that blocking the histamine receptor H3 worsened cardiorenal damage.