HIV positive cases reach to 1046 in periphery of Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The total number of Human Immuno Virus (HIV) positive cases has touched the figure of 1046 consequent to screening of 34,394 people from THQ Ratodero and certain other rural areas in the periphery of Larkana during past five months.

According to details shared by Sindh AIDS Control Program on Wednesday 838 children, including 510 boys and 328 girls were found to be affected since the reported outbreak of the virus in April/May this year.

One hundred and fifty (155) women and 53 men were also said to be diagnosed with the virus during the given period.

SACP officials mentioning that there is steady decline in the number of new cases mentioned that children confirmed to be HIV carriers are provided with immediate assistance with equal attention towards their nutritional needs.

Highlighting the proper management of HIV, with equal cooperation on part of the people living with HIV or their caretakers, regarding compliance of medication (anti retroviral therapy) medical experts emphasized that this does protect them against Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Strict compliance to ARV therapy is registered to significantly enhance life quality of the HIV carrier who may lead an absolutely safe life with little chances to spread it any further.