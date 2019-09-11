UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HIV Positive Cases Reach To 1046 In Periphery Of Larkana

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

HIV positive cases reach to 1046 in periphery of Larkana

The total number of Human Immuno Virus (HIV) positive cases has touched the figure of 1046 consequent to screening of 34,394 people from THQ Ratodero and certain other rural areas in the periphery of Larkana during past five months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The total number of Human Immuno Virus (HIV) positive cases has touched the figure of 1046 consequent to screening of 34,394 people from THQ Ratodero and certain other rural areas in the periphery of Larkana during past five months.

According to details shared by Sindh AIDS Control Program on Wednesday 838 children, including 510 boys and 328 girls were found to be affected since the reported outbreak of the virus in April/May this year.

One hundred and fifty (155) women and 53 men were also said to be diagnosed with the virus during the given period.

SACP officials mentioning that there is steady decline in the number of new cases mentioned that children confirmed to be HIV carriers are provided with immediate assistance with equal attention towards their nutritional needs.

Highlighting the proper management of HIV, with equal cooperation on part of the people living with HIV or their caretakers, regarding compliance of medication (anti retroviral therapy) medical experts emphasized that this does protect them against Acquired Immuno Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Strict compliance to ARV therapy is registered to significantly enhance life quality of the HIV carrier who may lead an absolutely safe life with little chances to spread it any further.

Related Topics

Sindh AIDS Larkana Lead Ratodero May Women From

Recent Stories

PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete secu ..

26 minutes ago

Haleem Jagirani posted as DC Malir

1 minute ago

UN Hopes Venezuela, Colombia Lower Tensions Throug ..

1 minute ago

Man dies, seven injure in Nasirabad accident

1 minute ago

PTI government working for bringing transparency i ..

1 minute ago

Ajmal Wazir takes strict notice of doctor's abduct ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.