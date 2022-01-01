UrduPoint.com

HMC Corona Vaccination Center In HMC To Be Closed For 2 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 03:02 PM

HMC Corona vaccination center in HMC to be closed for 2 days

Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar received NCOC announcement regarding corona vaccination holiday, hospital spokesman said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar received NCOC announcement regarding corona vaccination holiday, hospital spokesman said here Saturday.

He said, the corona vaccination center at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The purpose of keeping the vaccination center closed for two days is to give the vaccination staff a chance to rest after working without any hindrance in the month of December.

Corona Vaccination Center at Hayatabad Medical Complex will resume service from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on January 3, 2022, hospital spokesman said.

Related Topics

Peshawar January December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of N ..

Wasim Akram delivers message for youth on eve of New Year

23 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif should have resigned instead of inc ..

Shehbaz Sharif should have resigned instead of increasing prices of POL prices

48 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 19,751 New Cases of COVID-19 in P ..

Russia Registers 19,751 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

3 minutes ago
 Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for T ..

Modest requiem for a titan: South Africa set for Tutu farewell

3 minutes ago
 'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of ..

'A dream': New York rings in 2022 in the shadow of Covid

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan records 32 % exports growth to Canada

Pakistan records 32 % exports growth to Canada

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.