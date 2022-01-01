HMC Corona vaccination center in HMC to be closed for 2 days

Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar received NCOC announcement regarding corona vaccination holiday, hospital spokesman said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar received NCOC announcement regarding corona vaccination holiday, hospital spokesman said here Saturday.

He said, the corona vaccination center at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The purpose of keeping the vaccination center closed for two days is to give the vaccination staff a chance to rest after working without any hindrance in the month of December.

Corona Vaccination Center at Hayatabad Medical Complex will resume service from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm on January 3, 2022, hospital spokesman said.