HMC issues schedule for booster dose of coronavirus vaccines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar Friday issued timing schedule for vaccination of booster dose of the corona virus' vaccines and completed all arrangements for starting of its administration to people aged 30 and above.

The Spokesman of HMC told media persons that people aged 30 or above would be vaccinated from 8 a.m to 10 p.

m while free booster dose would be provided to health staff, vaccinators and senior citizens aged 60 years or above.

He said different types of vaccines were available in substantial quantity in hospital. He said facility of registration for students of the colleges and universities besides staff of others organizations were available in the hospital.

The spokesman said decision of booster dose was taken on directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad.