UrduPoint.com

HMC Issues Schedule For Booster Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:44 PM

HMC issues schedule for booster dose of coronavirus vaccines

Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar Friday issued timing schedule for vaccination of booster dose of the corona virus' vaccines and completed all arrangements for starting of its administration to people aged 30 and above

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar Friday issued timing schedule for vaccination of booster dose of the corona virus' vaccines and completed all arrangements for starting of its administration to people aged 30 and above.

The Spokesman of HMC told media persons that people aged 30 or above would be vaccinated from 8 a.m to 10 p.

m while free booster dose would be provided to health staff, vaccinators and senior citizens aged 60 years or above.

He said different types of vaccines were available in substantial quantity in hospital. He said facility of registration for students of the colleges and universities besides staff of others organizations were available in the hospital.

The spokesman said decision of booster dose was taken on directives of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Media All From P

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Pres ..

UAE leaders congratulate Head of Libya&#039;s Presidential Council on Independen ..

49 seconds ago
 Punjab-Aab-e-Pak authority to revive 29 non-functi ..

Punjab-Aab-e-Pak authority to revive 29 non-functional water filtration plants

2 minutes ago
 Minor twin brothers die mysteriously in Matta

Minor twin brothers die mysteriously in Matta

2 minutes ago
 Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Toughening Punishmen ..

Russian Cabinet Supports Bill Toughening Punishment for Torture in Detention Fac ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev D ..

Turkey Will Not Ignore Close Relations With Kiev Despite Ties With Moscow - Anka ..

2 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 188 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.