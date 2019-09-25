Home Economics University holds autism awareness seminar

UrduPoint.com
The Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Home Economics University Lahore Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on “Autism, ADHD and Specific Learning Disorders” on Speakers included Ms. Rukhsana Shah and Farah Amanat from the Autism Spectrum Disorder Welfare Trust (ASDWT) who gave detailed presentations on these different neurological and personality disorders among children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Department of Human Development and Family Studies at Home Economics University Lahore Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on “Autism, ADHD and Specific Learning Disorders” on Speakers included Ms.

Rukhsana Shah and Farah Amanat from the Autism Spectrum Disorder Welfare Trust (ASDWT) who gave detailed presentations on these different neurological and personality disorders among children. Speakers discussed diagnostic and management techniques for these disorders, including the use of mobile apps and assistive technology for improved outcomes from persons with disabilities.

Addressing the concluding session, Home Economics University Lahore Vice Chancellor Dr.

Kanwal Ameen, highlighted the rising incidence of neurodevelopmental as well other personality disorders in the country, and the need to create awareness about these disorders among students, teachers and parents.

She stated that the Home Economics University had been running a centre (led by Dr. Attiya Inam) for children with disabilities for a very long time with the help of the university’s clinical psychologists.

She expressed gratitude to Dr. Nuzhat Firdous, Human Development and Family Studies, for organizing the seminar at a very short notice, and thanked the ASDWT for their offer of extended collaboration in this field.

