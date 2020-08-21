Hong Kong offers free virus test to all residents

UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st August 2020

Hong Kong will offer a free coronavirus test to all 7.5 million residents next month, the city's leader said Friday, but it was unclear how many would take part in the scheme run by companies based in mainland China

Hong Kong will offer a free coronavirus test to all 7.5 million residents next month, the city's leader said Friday, but it was unclear how many would take part in the scheme run by companies based in mainland China.

Initially a poster child of the pandemic, Hong Kong has seen a third wave of virus cases -- blamed on exemptions from quarantine rules for air and ship crews, and some business travellers.

Carrie Lam, the finance hub's leader, announced that voluntary mass-testing would start on September 1 and go on for two weeks.

"There is still quite a number of silent transmitters in the community," she said.

"So the more that we could test.

.. the earlier we could find the remaining outstanding cases," she added, appealing to residents to take part.

Health minister Sophia Chan had previously told a radio show she hoped five million people would participate.

But Lam on Friday said the government has set "no targets" for the scheme that will be conducted by Hong Kong subsidiaries of three mainland firms, including Chinese genomics firm BGI Group.

Many Hong Kongers remain deeply suspicious of Beijing as it stamps down on political freedoms, including imposing a sweeping new security law on the city last month.

Biometric surveillance, including DNA, forms a core part of the authoritarian mainland's vast surveillance state.

