BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Russian vaccination certificates issued to Hong Kong residents coming from Russia will be recognized in the Chinese special administrative region starting Wednesday, despite Russia being on the Hong Kong's list of COVID-19 high risk countries, the Russian Consulate General in the special administrative region said.

This decision will ease some entry restrictions that Hong Kong imposed on Russia and other countries with high COVID-19 contraction risks. Since Wednesday, those vaccinated in Russia upon arrival to Hong Kong will have to quarantine for 21 days in a special hotel instead of staying for three weeks in a third country.

The consulate general noted that "in accordance with the agreement with food and Health Bureau of Hong Kong, to board flights to Hong Kong, it is needed to submit vaccination certificate with a QR-code, obtained at the state portal for public services, to confirm the fact of vaccination in Russia.

"

Sputnik V is the only Russian vaccine approved in the special region since June.

The Hong Kong government said that the entry restrictions were toughened on August 20 to prevent arrivals importing coronavirus into the country.

To date, Hong Kong also recognizes vaccination certificates issued by China, Macau, Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the EU countries. Special agreements on vaccination certificates were reached with Russia, Brazil, Chile, India, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, and the Philippines.