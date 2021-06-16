Hong Kong reports 1 imported COVID-19 case

(@FahadShabbir)

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the tally to 11,881.

Hong Kong has seen no new local COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days. The imported case involved a man who arrived from Sri Lanka, according to the CHP.

A total of 33 cases were reported in Hong Kong in the past 14 days, including three local cases, of which one was from an unknown source, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26 and more than 3 million doses have been administered so far. Some 1.79 million people, or about 26.3 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, including more than 1.21 million people fully vaccinated.