Hong Kong reports 1 new COVID-19 case

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong reported one additional case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the tally in the financial hub to 11,836.

The case was imported from overseas and there was no new local infection on Wednesday, Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection said.

Over the past 14 days, 24 cases were found, including eight locally transmitted and one preliminarily listed as local infection.

As the epidemic remains under control, daily lives in Hong Kong are gradually resuming to normalcy.

The government announced Wednesday that cruise lines that do not involve ports outside Hong Kong, may be resumed at the end of July as the earliest with specifically designed precautionary measures.

Hong Kong's vaccine rollout starting on February 26 is ongoing.

As of Tuesday, some 2.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong.

Nearly 1.28 million people have taken at least one shot, accounting for almost 20 percent of the population aged 16 or above, who are eligible for the vaccine. Among them, about 921,500 people have been fully vaccinated.