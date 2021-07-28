Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

(@FahadShabbir)

H.KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 11,980.

The new imported case involved a patient arriving in Hong Kong from Saudi Arabia.

A total of 27 cases have been reported in the past 14 days, and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 5.4 million doses have been administered so far. Some 3.09 million people, or about 45.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 2.3 million people have been fully vaccinated.