UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Reports 1 New Imported COVID-19 Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 01:31 PM

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,347

HONG KONG, Nov. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Monday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,347.

A total of 52 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.61 million people, or 68.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while around 4.42 million have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Progress February All Government Million

Recent Stories

Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year rec ..

Transgenders’ recruitment: LHC seeks 10-year record from the Punjab govt

8 minutes ago
 Rs 370 bln development projects being carried out ..

Rs 370 bln development projects being carried out in GB: Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

1 minute ago
 Moscow May Send Humanitarian Assistance to Afghani ..

Moscow May Send Humanitarian Assistance to Afghanistan This Week - Source

1 minute ago
 India not yet recovered from Shaheen's spell: Aaqi ..

India not yet recovered from Shaheen's spell: Aaqib Javed

1 minute ago
 Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik ..

Argentinian Study Proves High Efficacy of Sputnik V in Protecting People Over 60 ..

16 minutes ago
 Youth killed from jubilant fire

Youth killed from jubilant fire

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.