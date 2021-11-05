Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported Friday one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the tally in the financial hub to 12,360

The newly reported case involved a person arriving in Hong Kong from Britain, who was found to carry a mutant strain.

A total of 48 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.63 million people, or 68.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4.44 million are fully vaccinated.

