Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Friday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,378

HONG KONG, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) on Friday reported one new imported case of COVID-19, taking the total tally to 12,378.

The newly reported case involved a mutant strain. A total of 40 cases have been reported in the past 14 days and all of them were imported, according to the CHP.

Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.

65 million people, or 69.2 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines, while around 4.46 million people, or 66.3 percent, are fully vaccinated.

Beginning from Thursday, a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine has been made available to eligible groups in Hong Kong. People with weak immunity and high risks of infection with the virus can receive their third dose.

A total of 16,825 people have taken the boost shot in Hong Kong as of 7:00 p.m. Thursday.